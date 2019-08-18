Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.00. The stock had a trading volume of 816,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,181. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $381.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.95 and its 200 day moving average is $332.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

