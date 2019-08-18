NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. NIO shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 15,868,285 shares changing hands.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

