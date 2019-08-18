Nexus (NXS) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $60,826.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Trade By Trade.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,105,653 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

