NEXT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.19 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $79.67 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00737813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.