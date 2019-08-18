Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. Newmont Goldcorp posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $10.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,834. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 331,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

