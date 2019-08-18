Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.74 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

