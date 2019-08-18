Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Cap Tops $30,309.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 89.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $30,309.00 and approximately $25,194.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.01323648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,013 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

