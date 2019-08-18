nDEX Market Capitalization Tops $17,881.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $17,881.00 and $4,463.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00268977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.01325738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000432 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.