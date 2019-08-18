Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $372.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Myriad has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,693,732,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

