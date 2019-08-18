MustangCoin Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $18,643.00 and $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

