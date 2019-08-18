Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOTS. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MOTS stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 1,031,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,094,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,059,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,896. Company insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

