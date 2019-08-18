Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $9.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 36,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 1,031,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,059,332 shares of company stock worth $6,179,896. 18.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motus GI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Motus GI by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 991,666 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.