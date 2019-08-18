Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Sells £252,000 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Peter Ward sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,282.63).

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.75. Morses Club PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of $163.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

