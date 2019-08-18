Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Sells £252,000 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Peter Ward sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,282.63).

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.75. Morses Club PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of $163.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

