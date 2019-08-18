Monaco (MCO) Achieves Market Cap of $109.58 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Monaco has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Monaco token can now be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and Binance. Monaco has a market cap of $109.58 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00269686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.01323370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Monaco Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . Monaco’s official website is mco.crypto.com . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Liqui, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, Huobi, EXX, Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

