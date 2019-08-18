Moin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $366.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $81,893.00 and $366.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,553,676 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

