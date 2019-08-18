MobileGo Hits 1-Day Volume of $66,890.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, MobileGo has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Liquid, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. MobileGo has a market cap of $2.61 million and $66,890.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.01329463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

Buying and Selling MobileGo

MobileGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, BitForex, Liquid, Tidex, DigiFinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

