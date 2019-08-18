Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,796,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,798% from the previous session’s volume of 131,015 shares.The stock last traded at $5.08 and had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

About Mmtec (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

