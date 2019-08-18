Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Tops $12.98 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Mithril has a market cap of $12.98 million and $1.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, BitForex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007526 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,238,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bithumb, FCoin, DigiFinex, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

