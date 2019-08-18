Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310.71 ($4.06).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Mitchells & Butlers stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 306.50 ($4.00). 261,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 322 ($4.21).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

