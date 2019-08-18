MinexCoin (MNX) Price Reaches $0.19

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $129,694.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.01321375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,385,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,754,209 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

