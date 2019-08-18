MidasProtocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $95,800.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $95,800.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.01327192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.