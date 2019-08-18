MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 1,139,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,274,159.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

