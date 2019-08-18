MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DEx.top, Coinrail and Coinsuper. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $1.29 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.95 or 0.05000752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047483 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,395,360,095 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cashierest, Gate.io, IDEX, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Bittrex, DEx.top, Coinrail and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.