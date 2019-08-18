McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 444,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

