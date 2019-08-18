McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,140,000.

IWF traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.84. 1,067,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

