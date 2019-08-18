McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 5,990,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

