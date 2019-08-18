McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.22. 2,485,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,835. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $197.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

