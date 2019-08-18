McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.68. 89,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.93 and a 1 year high of $155.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

