McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after buying an additional 291,291 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after buying an additional 2,255,412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after buying an additional 1,028,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,922,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

