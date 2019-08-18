MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland Acquires 1,017 Shares

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland purchased 1,017 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,316,800.

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$19.46. The stock has a market cap of $374.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.93%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

