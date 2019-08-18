Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Matson posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matson will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matson.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.55 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Matson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,711.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $882,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,614.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matson by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Matson has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.