Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 6.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Mastercard by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,498,000 after buying an additional 648,434 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.36. 2,693,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.28. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.