Markel Corp Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 580,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after purchasing an additional 311,457 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $254,594,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Ball by 6.4% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,907,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,252,000 after purchasing an additional 174,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ball by 24.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 405,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,315,913.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,796,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,942 shares of company stock worth $7,749,680 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,405. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.