Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 1,587,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.