Markel Corp Acquires 25,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,164 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 604,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $87.70. 1,689,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

