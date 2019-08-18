Markel Corp Acquires 21,000 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 3.4% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Markel Corp owned 0.47% of Marriott International worth $218,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after acquiring an additional 448,325 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 384,410 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,213,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,832,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,000,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207,423 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $8,520,253 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

MAR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.