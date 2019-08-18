Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) were up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 633,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 784,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.89.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

