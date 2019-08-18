Magnum Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $940.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.01318827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00095727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.