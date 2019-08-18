Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to post $259.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $999.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.49 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

