Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $56.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 1,014,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,744,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920,143 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 4,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,906,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,867,678 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,126,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 113,851 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after buying an additional 351,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

