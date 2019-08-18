Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 14.3%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 110,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 830,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

In related news, Director Earl Evans sold 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$32,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,500. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,670 in the last quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

