LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Holdings Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned approximately 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

