LRM Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. LRM Coin has a market cap of $2,397.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LRM Coin has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Escodex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00267766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01319174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com . LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

