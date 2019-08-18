Loopring One Day Volume Tops $3.33 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Binance, HitBTC and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $32.74 million and $3.33 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00270071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.01324671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 896,100,716 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, OKEx, YoBit, IDAX, Bitbns, Bittrex, Bithumb, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

