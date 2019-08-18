Loopring [NEO] Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $2.61 million and $451.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.01327192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

