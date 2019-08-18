Lookers’ (LOOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 47 ($0.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

LOOK opened at GBX 48.30 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Lookers has a one year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas Raban bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Nigel McMinn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($101,920.82).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

