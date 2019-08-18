LoMoCoin (LMC) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $371,194.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00145029 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003952 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.21 or 0.99984984 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000422 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 360,013,094 coins and its circulating supply is 275,013,094 coins. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

