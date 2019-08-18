Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $14,602.00 in Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Livexlive Media Inc has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37.
Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
About Livexlive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.
Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.