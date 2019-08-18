Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $14,602.00 in Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Livexlive Media Inc has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

