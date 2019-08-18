Litecred (LTCR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Litecred has a market capitalization of $12,498.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecred has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00918660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00249990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

About Litecred

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

