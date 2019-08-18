LINA (LINA) Tops One Day Volume of $872,084.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, LINA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $23.39 million and approximately $872,084.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.01328992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096417 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000443 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,830,682 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.